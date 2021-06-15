Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Government approves 2025 occupational safety action plan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 June 2021, 12:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The occupational safety system must be based on modern approaches, Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today during a government session, the Kazakh PM highlighted the importance of actively introducing the international zero injury concept Vision Zero at production enterprises.

He said that each accident that led to injuries must undergo through analysis by the Emergency Situations Ministry for comprehensive measures to be elaborated to reduce such accidents.

He added that it is importance to introduce an occupation risk assessment and management system in keeping with the international standards.

The Government has approved the 2025 action plan for ensuring occupational safety, which once implemented will contribute to reduction in the frequency of accidents, number of workers in hazardous working conditions.

«There has been decline in occupation injuries in Kostanay and Pavlodar region. Other regions should speed up the work, especially at mining and construction enterprises,» said the PM.

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave a number of instructions to ensure safe conditions at workplaces.


