Kazakh Government approves 2023 law-drafting plan

27 December 2022, 12:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government approved the 2023 law-drafting plan, Kazinform reports.

As the Kazakh PM said the draft laws submitted to the Government were considered and should be laid before the Parliament over the next three days. The law-drafting plan for 2022 was declared executed.

The PM announced the Kazakh Government approved the 2023 law-drafting plan which includes 24 draft laws. As stated there The Water Code, the draft laws On Counter-Trafficking in Humans, On the Protection of Consumers' Rights, and On Aquafarming are of great importance.