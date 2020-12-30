Kazakh Government and Tatneft sign agr’t on machine building development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and director general of Tatneft PJSC Nail Maganov signed an agreement on participation in machine building development, the PM’s official website reads.

The document provides for opening a high-tech manufacturing of automobile tyres in Kazakhstan, creating new jobs, meeting demands of the domestic market and boosting export potential. During the meeting the sides noted positive machine industry trends in Kazakhstan, thereat, building of the new joint venture would help in the future foster trade and economic and investment partnership between the two states. It will be built in Saran, Karaganda region.

The primary batch of tyres according the project will be manufactured in 2022. The production capacity of the factory is to hit 3 mln tyres for cars and 500,000 tyres for commercial vehicles and buses.