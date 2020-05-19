Go to the main site
    Kazakh Government adopts economic rehabilitation package

    19 May 2020, 11:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin summed up the Government meeting that focused on the economic growth rehabilitation package plan until the end of 2020.

    As the PM noted, the plan presented today consisted of system-based and economic branch-wise measures addressed to foster business, support employment and increase people’s earnings. The document was discussed in detail and approved by all parties concerned and business community, National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken and business associations. The package plan is called to minimize negative impact of external shocks.

    According to him, the measures proposed stipulate for significant widening of financing vehicle and easy-tern loans, including micro-businesses.

    The measures are called to give a chance to rehabilitate a number of branches with 6 mln people working in. The plan was approved. The PM charged heads of state bodies, governors of regions to fulfill the plan in the terms set.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

