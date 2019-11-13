Go to the main site
    Kazakh 'Golden Man' shines in Athens

    13 November 2019, 21:23

    ATHENS. KAZINFORM - The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan showcasing an exhibition «The Great Steppe: History and Culture» at the Athens Epigraphic Museum.

    The exhibition will last until December 11, 2019. The exhibition will take place within the project launched by Kazakhstan under the motto «The Golden Man in Museums of the World» and is aimed at introducing antique and traditional artifacts of the Great Steppe to the amateurs of art, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the museum.

    The most important item to be displayed at the exhibition will be The Golden Man which was excavated from the Issyk burial site near Almaty in Kazakhstan and is one of the symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan today. The archeological finding was named the Golden Man being completely covered with gold ornaments from its headgear to the tip of its boots. It is also known as the «Kazakh Tutankhamun». Besides, the exhibition is featuring more than 200 items dating back to the civilizations of the Great Steppe.

    A press conference was held at the Epigraphic Museum of Athens as part of the exhibition. The press conference was attended by representatives of the Greek media and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexey Volkov, Director General of Antiquities and Cultural Heritage, Director of the Athenasios Temos Epigraphic Museum, Deputy Director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as professor Zainolla Samashev.

    A well-known archaeologist, Doctor of Historical Sciences, professor, Honored Scientist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zainolla Samashev gave a lecture «The Early Saka Cultural Complex of Kazakhstan» to the Greek audience.

    Alzhanova Raushan

