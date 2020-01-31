Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Kazakh girl, 17, plummets to death from height in unclear circumstances

    31 January 2020, 15:51

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – A 17-year-old girl died after plummeting from the third floor in Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, the incident occurred earlier this morning in Yaroslavskiy street in Taldykorgan city.

    The 17-year-old fell out of a window on the third floor of a college dormitory in unclear circumstances.

    Paramedics rushed the girl to a hospital, but she sadly died upon arrival without gaining conscience. She was pronounced dead at around 9:30 am.

    The police are working at the scene.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt