Kazakh girl, 17, plummets to death from height in unclear circumstances

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 January 2020, 15:51
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – A 17-year-old girl died after plummeting from the third floor in Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the incident occurred earlier this morning in Yaroslavskiy street in Taldykorgan city.

The 17-year-old fell out of a window on the third floor of a college dormitory in unclear circumstances.

Paramedics rushed the girl to a hospital, but she sadly died upon arrival without gaining conscience. She was pronounced dead at around 9:30 am.

The police are working at the scene.

