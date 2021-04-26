Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh-German tandem claims ITF title in Egypt

    26 April 2021, 12:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan and Kai Wehnelt of Germany won the doubles’ title at the ITF M15 Cairo in Egypt with the prize fund of $15,000, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the ITF Men M15 Cairo tournament was held in the capital of Egypt on April 19-25.

    The top-seed Kazakh-German duo won their first title of the season by defeating Argentinians Juan Ignacio Galarza and Juan Pablo Paz in the final in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

    On the way to the final Lomakin and Wehnelt edged out American Oliver Crawford and German Benedikt Henning, Japanese Shohei Chikami and Rimpei Kawakami, Italians Daniele Capecchi and Francesco Passaro.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana