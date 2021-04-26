Kazakh-German tandem claims ITF title in Egypt

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan and Kai Wehnelt of Germany won the doubles’ title at the ITF M15 Cairo in Egypt with the prize fund of $15,000, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the ITF Men M15 Cairo tournament was held in the capital of Egypt on April 19-25.

The top-seed Kazakh-German duo won their first title of the season by defeating Argentinians Juan Ignacio Galarza and Juan Pablo Paz in the final in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

On the way to the final Lomakin and Wehnelt edged out American Oliver Crawford and German Benedikt Henning, Japanese Shohei Chikami and Rimpei Kawakami, Italians Daniele Capecchi and Francesco Passaro.



