Kazakh-German tandem claims ITF title in Egypt

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 April 2021, 12:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan and Kai Wehnelt of Germany won the doubles’ title at the ITF M15 Cairo in Egypt with the prize fund of $15,000, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the ITF Men M15 Cairo tournament was held in the capital of Egypt on April 19-25.

The top-seed Kazakh-German duo won their first title of the season by defeating Argentinians Juan Ignacio Galarza and Juan Pablo Paz in the final in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

On the way to the final Lomakin and Wehnelt edged out American Oliver Crawford and German Benedikt Henning, Japanese Shohei Chikami and Rimpei Kawakami, Italians Daniele Capecchi and Francesco Passaro.


