Kazakh-German Political Consultations mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, in the context of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany, the Kazakh-German political consultations were held under co-chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Director for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia of the German Federal Foreign Office Ambassador Matthias Lüttenberg.

The bilateral dialogue, which was also attended by German Ambassador to Kazakhstan Monika Iwersen as well as diplomats and industry experts from the two countries, took place in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In addition to discussing a number of topical issues of interaction, the consultations served as a reason for a symbolic summation of the first three decades of diplomatic relations. In particular, the regular visits on high and the highest levels, the growing economic performance and the fruitful interaction within the UN, the OSCE, and other international institutions were noted in a positive light.

The participants of the meeting paid special attention to the prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany in the light of the implementation of democratic reforms in Kazakhstan and the establishment of a dialogue at the level of civil society of the two countries.

More than 35 agreements are currently in force between the two countries, including those reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visits to Germany in December 2019 and February 2020. The parties agreed that the existing legal framework creates all the necessary conditions for enhancing cooperation in all areas of strategic partnership. The efficient work done by economic diplomacy institutions – the Governmental Working Group on Working with German Investors, the Berlin Eurasian Club and the Intergovernmental Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation – also contribute immeasurably.

The positive dynamics in trade were also noted: Germany is among Kazakhstan’s leading trade partners, and our country is the main partner of German business in the Central Asian region. Additionally, over the last 15 years alone, direct investments from Germany to Kazakhstan have amounted to more than 5.3 billion USD, the vast majority of which (about 80%) has been allocated to the qualitative development of agriculture, RES, healthcare, transport logistics and other priority spheres.

According to the latest statistical data from the German side, the trade turnover amounted to 3.4 billion euro in the first eight months of last year, showing a very impressive 25.3% increase in the annual quantities in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of the event, Vassilenko and Lüttenberg expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of Kazakh-German cooperation and agreed to continue working together across the entire spectrum of bilateral interaction.



