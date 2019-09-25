Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh, Georgian presidents met in NY

    25 September 2019, 11:12

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a series of bilateral meetings in New York, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili, the sides discussed the relevant issues of the bilateral relations, including the expansion of trade-economic, investment, transport and logistics interaction.

    «Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations with your country, to the deepening of the political dialogue and expansion of the economic cooperation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    The Kazakh President stressed the importance of the joint work in transport and logistics, in particular, in freight transportations between the two countries via Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports.

    In turn, Salome Zourabichvili thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for active participation of Kazakhstan in investment and transport-logistics projects in Georgia.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Georgia UN President of Kazakhstan Politics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued