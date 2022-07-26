Kazakh, Georgian FMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili took place, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

At the meeting, the heads of the two foreign ministries exchanged congratulations on 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and stated their progressive development in a spirit of friendship and mutual respect.

The ministers discussed the main focuses of and prospects for Kazakh-Georgian cooperation. The current issues of the international agenda were also debated. In this regard, the two commended the level of interaction between the countries within the international organization, including the UN and OSCE.

The sides confirmed the huge potential in trade and agreed to adopt concrete measures to give impetus to growth in trade turnover and diversification of its nomenclature. The five-fold growth in mutual trade totaling almost $150mln in H1 of 2022 is a milestone in the two countries' further joint efforts.

Special attention was attached to the development of cooperation in transport and communication. The sides discussed the issues of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route with the use of Kazakhstan's main assets in the South Caucasus - the Batumi Oil Terminal and Port.

Updating of cultural and humanitarian ties was also highlighted during the meeting.





Photo: gov.kz















