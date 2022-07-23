Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakh-Georgian duo crashes out of Palermo quarterfinal

    23 July 2022 11:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2nd-seed Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and her doubles partner Georgian Oksana Kalashnikova crashed out of the quarterfinal of the 33rd Palermo Ladies Open in Italy, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The Russian-Hungarian duo of Amina Anshba and Panna Udvardy eliminated the Kazakh-Georgian tandem 7-6, 5-7, 10-6. The match lasted for 1h 56 minutes.

    During the match Danilina and Kalashnikova hit two aces and made four double faults.

    Anna Danilina is currently ranked 19th in the WTA Doubles Rankings, the best result among Kazakhstani tennis players.


    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases