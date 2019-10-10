Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Kazakh Geology Minister launches #Birge #JasylQazaqstan challenge

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 October 2019, 18:22
Kazakh Geology Minister launches #Birge #JasylQazaqstan challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev launched the #Birge #JasylQazaqstan challenge.

The large-scale tree planting campaign will start on October 12. Above 1 million trees will be planted countrywide, the Minister’s Twitter account reads.

The members of the Cabinet, deputies of the Parliament, public figures and others are expected to join the challenge. The campaign will start in Nu-Sultan at 10:00 a.m.

As earlier reported, #Birge #TazaQazaqstan challenge gave a start to the large-scale environmental movement in Kazakhstan. As a result, above 400,000 Kazakhstanis took part in clearing rubbish scattered near rivers and water bodies. Above 16 tons of waste were collected and removed.

Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023