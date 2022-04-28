Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh-French tennis duo ousts Olympic champs in Munich

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 April 2022, 10:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev together with French Fabrice Martin have strolled into the quarterfinal of the BMW Open by American Express in Munich, Germany, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh-French tandem sensationally defeated 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalists and 2021 Wimbledon winners Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic from Croatia in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. Mektic and Pavic were the top-seeded duo of the tournament.

In the quarterfinal Golubev and Martin will face Serbians Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov.

The total prize fund of the tournament exceeds €500,000.

Earlier Kazinform reported that another representative of Kazakhstan Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his doubles partner Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi eased into the quarterfinal of the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal and will face top-seed Jamie Murray and Michael Venus.


