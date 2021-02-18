Go to the main site
    Kazakh Foreign Ministry welcomes results of 15th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format

    18 February 2021, 12:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the results of the 15th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format, the Statement of the Ministry reads.

    The multilateral and bilateral consultations of the Syrian government and opposition, held on February 16-17, 2021 in Sochi, with the participation of the guarantor states of the Astana Process - Russia, Iran and Turkey, as well as the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria, confirm the urgency of a political settlement of the Syrian crisis in the run-up to scheduled presidential elections in 2021.

    In this regard, Kazakhstan reaffirms its adherence to the principles of the Astana Process.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Astana Syria talks
