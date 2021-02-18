Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Foreign Ministry welcomes results of 15th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 February 2021, 12:53
Kazakh Foreign Ministry welcomes results of 15th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the results of the 15th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format, the Statement of the Ministry reads.

The multilateral and bilateral consultations of the Syrian government and opposition, held on February 16-17, 2021 in Sochi, with the participation of the guarantor states of the Astana Process - Russia, Iran and Turkey, as well as the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria, confirm the urgency of a political settlement of the Syrian crisis in the run-up to scheduled presidential elections in 2021.

In this regard, Kazakhstan reaffirms its adherence to the principles of the Astana Process.

