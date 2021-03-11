Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh Foreign Ministry held online meeting on investment attraction

    11 March 2021, 18:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Foreign Ministry Mukhtar Tleuberdi has chaired an online meeting with the heads of Kazakhstan’s overseas agencies on foreign investment attraction today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

    The meeting was joined by the heads of the competent and sectorial ministries, the AIFC, and the reps of Kazakh Invest overseas.

    Addressing the meeting’s participants, the Kazakh Foreign Minister stressed the importance of enhancing and stepping up the efforts of the overseas agencies in investment attraction in line with the objectives to increase the amount of direct foreign investments attracted in the country to $30bn by 2025. It was noted that the agencies’ yearly work will be assessed for the achievement of key indicators, including under the country investment programs adopted.

    The heads of the overseas agencies got familiarized in detail with the new approaches to the work with investors and support of investment projects in the country designed upon the instructions of the Head of State given at the expanded 26 January 2021 government session, as well as with the news that deputy heads of central government bodies, local executive bodies, and national companies have been assigned with responsibilities concerning investment attraction in the country.

    To further enhance interdepartmental cooperation and coordination of the Embassies’ work on the investment and economic front it was decided to hold regular targeted meetings between the country’s oversee agencies and competent ministries, governor’s offices, and organizations vie videoconferencing.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Investment projects Economy Events Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays