Kazakh Foreign Ministry held online meeting on investment attraction

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 March 2021, 18:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Foreign Ministry Mukhtar Tleuberdi has chaired an online meeting with the heads of Kazakhstan’s overseas agencies on foreign investment attraction today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was joined by the heads of the competent and sectorial ministries, the AIFC, and the reps of Kazakh Invest overseas.

Addressing the meeting’s participants, the Kazakh Foreign Minister stressed the importance of enhancing and stepping up the efforts of the overseas agencies in investment attraction in line with the objectives to increase the amount of direct foreign investments attracted in the country to $30bn by 2025. It was noted that the agencies’ yearly work will be assessed for the achievement of key indicators, including under the country investment programs adopted.

The heads of the overseas agencies got familiarized in detail with the new approaches to the work with investors and support of investment projects in the country designed upon the instructions of the Head of State given at the expanded 26 January 2021 government session, as well as with the news that deputy heads of central government bodies, local executive bodies, and national companies have been assigned with responsibilities concerning investment attraction in the country.

To further enhance interdepartmental cooperation and coordination of the Embassies’ work on the investment and economic front it was decided to hold regular targeted meetings between the country’s oversee agencies and competent ministries, governor’s offices, and organizations vie videoconferencing.


