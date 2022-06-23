Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Foreign Ministry condoles with Afghan people over earthquake victims

    23 June 2022, 08:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses condolences to the people of Afghanistan and the families of the victims of the devastating earthquake which hit the eastern area of the country on June 22.

    «We share the grief of the Afghan people over the numerous human victims of the devastating earthquake which jolted eastern Afghanistan.

    On behalf of the people and the leadership of Kazakhstan, we express our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and those affected by this disaster. We wish you a speedy recovery and the resumption of normal life,» the Ministry said in a statement.

    At least 1,000 people were killed and 1,500 were injured after the 5.9 earthquakes struck eastern Afghanistan on June 22, according to media reports.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President