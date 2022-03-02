Kazakh Foreign Ministry calls in British Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has called in the British Ambassador Kathy Leach regarding the recent statement made at the British Parliament, First Deputy Foreign Minister Shakhrat Nuryshev confirmed Wednesday on the sidelines of the Majilis’ session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Nuryshev reminded that Kazakhstan is not the side to the Russia-Ukraine tensions, adding the reason for the statement is unclear and that the ministry expects detailed explanation.

In his words, the minister [Ed. -Mukhtar Tileuberdi] has made Kazakhstan's stance on the situation clear at the UN, the UN Human Rights Council and other global platforms.

Earlier mass media reported that a member of the British Parliament urged it to look to sanction Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the situation in Ukraine at the extraordinary congress of the Amanat Party on 1 March. He called on Russia and Ukraine to find common ground and reach an agreement at a negotiating table.

In particular, according to the Foreign Ministry, President Tokayev stated: «Our stance should proceed from the critical need to ensure the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state. As the country that hosted the OSCE summit in 2010, we insist on the principle of the indivisibility of Eurasian security. I stated this during my visit to Moscow on February 10.»

«The principle of indivisibility and commonality of security stipulates mutual understanding based on mutual trust,» he continued. «Unfortunately, this has not happened. The Minsk agreements remained only on paper, which led to the military operations on the territory of Ukraine.»

President Tokayev further stated, «The geopolitical situation has escalated in an unprecedented way, and it is now time to talk about irreversibility of this trend, to much regret. Therefore, we call on both states to find common ground at a negotiating table, to reach an agreement. There is no other way. A bad peace is better than a good war. Without peace, there will be no development.»

«Kazakhstan, for its part, is ready to provide all possible assistance, including mediation services, if, of course, they are required,» President Tokayev said.



