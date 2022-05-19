Kazakh foreign minister takes part in Global Food Security Conference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the Ministerial Conference «Global Food Security Call to Action», held at the UN headquarters, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event was attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Foreign Ministers of Germany, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Turkey and representatives of 30 UN member states, as well as heads of international organizations, including the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program

This conference brought together a broad group of countries most vulnerable to food shortages and states that play an important role in ensuring global food security. According to the UN, 44 million people in 38 countries are on the verge of starvation and more than 811 million people are not receiving necessary nutrition.

In his speech, Tileuberdi said that Kazakhstan is ready to further expand the supply of agricultural products to the world market, and provide comprehensive assistance in ensuring reliable ways of delivering international humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The World Food Program purchased 20,000 tons of flour for the Afghan people from Kazakhstan for Afghanistan in October last year. «In this regard, we count on the support in this matter and the participation of all international and interested structures, including the Islamic Organization for Food Security, located in Kazakhstan,» - the Minister said. At the same time, the head of Kazakhstan’s delegation called on partner countries to strengthen international financial support for the creation of effective mechanisms to increase labor productivity in the agricultural sector for countries in need.

On the same day, the Kazakh Foreign Minister held a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The parties discussed the dynamics and prospects of close cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN. The Minister informed in detail about the reforms carried out by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a New Kazakhstan and the upcoming referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan. The UN Secretary General also received an invitation on behalf of the Head of State to the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held on September 14-15 in Nur-Sultan.



