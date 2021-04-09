Go to the main site
    Kazakh Foreign Minister receives Japanese Ambassador

    9 April 2021, 12:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with the Japanese Ambassador Tatsuhiko Kasai on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Tileuberdi noted with satisfaction the progressive development of political dialogue, trade, economic, investment ties and humanitarian contacts between the two countries. The Minister expressed gratitude to the Japanese side for the assistance provided in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus. He noted the importance of holding the 8th meeting of the Commission of the Intergovernmental and private sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on economic cooperation as soon as possible.

    Japan is among the Kazakhstan’s ten largest foreign investors, with the total investment of over 7 billion US dollars.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Japan
