Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Foreign Minister, Pakistani Ambassador discussed coop issues

    7 September 2020, 14:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Foreign Ministry Mukhtar Tileuberdi has held a meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Kazakhstan Mr. Imtiaza Ahmad Kazi today, where the latter conveyed the message of Pakistani Foreign Minister Mr. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    According to the Ministry’s Telegram channel, the meeting discussed the current issues and perspectives of development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

    The parties noted the importance of timely implementation of the agreements reached at the 9th session of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic, scientific and technological and cultural cooperation held on February 27-28 this year in Islamabad.

    The two also shared views on interaction within international sites, in particular CICA, OIC, and so on.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region