Kazakh Foreign Minister, Pakistani Ambassador discussed coop issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Foreign Ministry Mukhtar Tileuberdi has held a meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Kazakhstan Mr. Imtiaza Ahmad Kazi today, where the latter conveyed the message of Pakistani Foreign Minister Mr. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

According to the Ministry’s Telegram channel, the meeting discussed the current issues and perspectives of development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

The parties noted the importance of timely implementation of the agreements reached at the 9th session of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic, scientific and technological and cultural cooperation held on February 27-28 this year in Islamabad.

The two also shared views on interaction within international sites, in particular CICA, OIC, and so on.



