Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, OSCE Chairwoman Ann Linde hold talks in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi and OSCE Chairwoman, Sweden Foreign Minister Ann Linde have held talks in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The talks between the two focused on the current issues of international and regional agendas in security, including settling the long-standing conflicts within the OSCE. Both also discussed Kazakhstan’s global initiatives, including the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy’s idea The Three Dialogues involving the US, Russia, and the EU, the clustering of capacities of CICA and OSCE, and an economic dialogue between the EAEU, EU, SCO, and ASEAN.

According to the Kazakh foreign minister, the sides also discussed in detail the situation in Afghanistan, noting that the security threats and other problems facing the country require continued support equally from the Central Asian countries and international organizations.

Great attention was devoted to the current state of and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE, plans for interaction in the years to come.

The efforts to combat transnational challenges and threats such as international terrorism, violent extremism, and cyber threats were also under discussion. The humanitarian operations Zhusan and Rusafa carried out by Kazakhstan, which made possible to return over 600 Kazakhstani nationals, mostly women and children, from the war zones in Syria and Iraq, were also highlighted.

During the meeting, the Kazakh foreign minister congratulated his counterpart on the effective and energetic start of Sweden’s presidency of the OSCE.