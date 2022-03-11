Go to the main site
    Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali meet

    11 March 2022, 19:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi had a meeting with the President of the Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting, Kydyrali informed about the work done to develop cooperation with the member States and international organizations, in particular the UN, UNESCO, ICESCO, and so on.

    He also shared the plans on the Academy's participation in the events dated to the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov, 130th anniversary of Nazira Torekulova, and 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov as well as informed about the preparation to hold the World Turkology Congress in the spiritual capital of the Turkic world - the city if Turkestan - this year.

    The minister highly appreciated the work of the Academy in promoting scientific and cultural and humanitarian cooperation between its members.

    The meeting was also attended by the member of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Ikram Adyrbekov.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

