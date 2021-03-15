Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Foreign Minister meets Condor Petroleum Managing Director Norman Storm

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 March 2021, 20:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi has held a meeting with the Managing Director of Canada’s Condor Petroleum Inc. Norman Storm, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed a wider range of issues regarding to the development of economy in the post-crisis period, doing business, and investments in Kazakhstan. Condor Petroleum is interested in implementing the investment project on the construction of a liquefied natural gas production plant in the country.

The company has been working in the oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan for more than 20 years, now carrying out the oil production project at the Zharkamys oilfield, Aktobe region. It has invested over $250mln in the country.


Investment projects    Economy   Kazakhstan  
