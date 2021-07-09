Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh Foreign Minister, EU Ambassador met

    9 July 2021, 19:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and European Union Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson who is completing his mission in the country has taken place today, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    In line with the order of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outgoing EU Ambassador Sven-Olov Carlsson was given the Dostyk order, class two, for his contribution to the development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

    The meeting discussed a number of issues of international and regional agenda, including the strengthening of relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

    Since his appointment to the post of the head of the EU Office in Kazakhstan in 2018 Mr. Sven-Olov Carlsson has actively engaged in the projects for strengthening and developing cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Brussels as well as interregional dialogue within the Central Asia-EU format.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    EU Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays