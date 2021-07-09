Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh Foreign Minister, EU Ambassador met

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 July 2021, 19:30
Kazakh Foreign Minister, EU Ambassador met

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and European Union Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson who is completing his mission in the country has taken place today, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In line with the order of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outgoing EU Ambassador Sven-Olov Carlsson was given the Dostyk order, class two, for his contribution to the development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of international and regional agenda, including the strengthening of relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

Since his appointment to the post of the head of the EU Office in Kazakhstan in 2018 Mr. Sven-Olov Carlsson has actively engaged in the projects for strengthening and developing cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Brussels as well as interregional dialogue within the Central Asia-EU format.


EU   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital