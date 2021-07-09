Kazakh Foreign Minister, EU Ambassador met

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and European Union Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson who is completing his mission in the country has taken place today, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In line with the order of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outgoing EU Ambassador Sven-Olov Carlsson was given the Dostyk order, class two, for his contribution to the development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of international and regional agenda, including the strengthening of relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

Since his appointment to the post of the head of the EU Office in Kazakhstan in 2018 Mr. Sven-Olov Carlsson has actively engaged in the projects for strengthening and developing cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Brussels as well as interregional dialogue within the Central Asia-EU format.