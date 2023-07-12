Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh football player Seilda Baishakov passes away

    12 July 2023, 17:13

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Seilda Baishakov, one of the best players of Kazakh football, President of the Union of Football Veterans of Kazakhstan, advisor to the President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation, has passed away at the age of 73, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

    Seilda Baishakov, USSR sports master, master of sport of international class, Kazakh merited trainer, was the captain of Almaty-based Kairat football club, played for the USSR football team.

    In its statement, the Kazakhstan Football Federation expressed sincere condolences to the family members and close ones of the late Kazakh football player, noting his great contribution to the development of Kazakh football.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste