Kazakh football player Seilda Baishakov passes away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Seilda Baishakov, one of the best players of Kazakh football, President of the Union of Football Veterans of Kazakhstan, advisor to the President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation, has passed away at the age of 73, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

Seilda Baishakov, USSR sports master, master of sport of international class, Kazakh merited trainer, was the captain of Almaty-based Kairat football club, played for the USSR football team.

In its statement, the Kazakhstan Football Federation expressed sincere condolences to the family members and close ones of the late Kazakh football player, noting his great contribution to the development of Kazakh football.