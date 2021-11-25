Go to the main site
    Kazakh folk and ethnographic ensemble performs in Yerevan

    25 November 2021, 10:05

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Adyrna folk and ethnographic ensemble of Kazakhstan performed in Yerevan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh Embassy in Armenia held a solemn reception for government, political and cultural circles, foreign diplomatic missions, mass media.

    The ensemble founded 35 years ago is regarded as the best one in Kazakhstan. It won grand prix and prizes at various Kazakhstani and international competitions. In Yerevan Adyrna performed Kazakh folk, popular and patriotic music, kyuis as well as national dances.

    Besides, photo exhibitions featuring unique works were held there. «The World through the Eyes of Children» presented the arts and crafts of Kazakh and Armenian children with disabilities.

    «Kazakhstan acknowledged by the world community» exhibition featured unique archival photos which demonstrate the history of independent Kazakhstan through the prism of landmark events.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Culture Armenia Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
