Kazakh folk and ethnographic ensemble performs in Yerevan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 November 2021, 10:05
YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Adyrna folk and ethnographic ensemble of Kazakhstan performed in Yerevan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh Embassy in Armenia held a solemn reception for government, political and cultural circles, foreign diplomatic missions, mass media.

The ensemble founded 35 years ago is regarded as the best one in Kazakhstan. It won grand prix and prizes at various Kazakhstani and international competitions. In Yerevan Adyrna performed Kazakh folk, popular and patriotic music, kyuis as well as national dances.

Foreign policy    Culture   Armenia   Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
