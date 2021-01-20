Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh FM, UN Under-Secretary-General talked over phone

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 January 2021, 21:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi talked over the phone with Fekitamoeloa Katoa ' Utoikamanu, the Under-Secretary-General and United Nations High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, Kazinform reports.

The sides debated further strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UN in promotion of development of least developed countries, as well as Kazakhstan’s global chairmanship over the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries in 2020-2021.

The UN High Representative highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s chairmanship noting that Kazakhstan managed to significantly raise the Group’s standing and awareness of the international community of vulnerability of such countries.


