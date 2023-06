Kazakh FM, U.S. Secretary of State hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The meeting of Kazakh Foreign Minister and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo kicked off in the Kazakh capital.

As earlier reported, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Kazakh capital for a visit on February 1.

The U.S. Secretary of State is expected to meet with the country’s authorities to debate prospects for bilateral and regional cooperation, pressing issues of the global agenda.