    Kazakh FM, U.S. Secretary of State debate economic coop issues

    2 February 2020, 13:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met today in the Kazakh capital.

    The talks focused on further diversification of economic cooperation and strengthening of regional cooperation with the US.

    «Kazakhstan and the U.S. recently signed the open skies agreement which but for direct air service allows introducing the highest safety standards for the interested Kazakhstani air companies and airports,» Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi told a press conference in Nur-Sultan.

    The parties debated issues of economic growth of Kazakhstan in terms of the US sanctions policy.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA
