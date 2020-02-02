Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh FM, U.S. Secretary of State debate economic coop issues

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 February 2020, 13:10
Kazakh FM, U.S. Secretary of State debate economic coop issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met today in the Kazakh capital.

The talks focused on further diversification of economic cooperation and strengthening of regional cooperation with the US.

«Kazakhstan and the U.S. recently signed the open skies agreement which but for direct air service allows introducing the highest safety standards for the interested Kazakhstani air companies and airports,» Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi told a press conference in Nur-Sultan.

The parties debated issues of economic growth of Kazakhstan in terms of the US sanctions policy.

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and USA  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy