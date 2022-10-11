11 October 2022, 08:37

Kazakh FM to visit Istanbul and Dushanbe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi will participate in a meeting of the Organization of Turkic Countries in Istanbul and an international conference in Dushanbe,» an official representative of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing.

« On October 17 this year, Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi will take part in the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic Countries. Those attending will discuss preparations for the Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic Countries slated for this November in Samarkand and finalize draft documents to be signed there, « he briefed the reporters.

«The FM will also attend the International High-Level Conference on «International and Regional Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism and Prevent the Movement of Terrorists». The head of the Kazakh delegation, Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi will take the floor at the official opening ceremony,» he resumed.

The goal of the conference is to foster cooperation in ensuring the security of borders, and preventing the movement of terrorists and terrorist groups.

