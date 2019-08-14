Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh FM to visit Germany

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 August 2019, 18:18
Kazakh FM to visit Germany

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov will pay an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany,» Aibek Smadiyarov, an official spokesman of the Kazakh MFA, said.

The Kazakh FM is expected to have talks with his counterpart Heiko Maas, and high-ranking officials of Germany.

The sides are expected to debate political and economic cooperation issues. One of the key events of the forthcoming visit is a roundtable with participation of the heads of the German companies which will also focus on the investment climate of Kazakhstan.

Foreign policy    Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023