Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh FM to take part in Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council session

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 January 2020, 19:26
Kazakh FM to take part in Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s delegation led by Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi will take part in the 17th session of the Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council on January 20-21, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event will focus on Kazakhstan-EU cooperation and exchange of opinions on the most topical issues of international agenda. Minister Tileuberdi is expected to hold negotiations with representatives of the European Commission, European Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Belgium.

Additionally, the Kazakhstan-Slovakia Business Roundtable is slated to be held on January 21 in Bratislava at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event will bring together Kazakhstani and Slovak government officials and businessmen.

The sides will discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation at the roundtable held on the sidelines of the 8th session of the Kazakh-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic and scientific and technical cooperation.

Reps of over 20 Slovak companies working in the sphere of energy, security and defense industry, engineering and food industry, information and communication technology are set to attend the business forum.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor