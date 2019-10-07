Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh FM to attend CIS Foreign Ministers Council

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 October 2019, 17:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On October 10 Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi will attend the regular sitting of the Foreign Ministers Council of CIS member states in Ashgabat under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan.

It will focus on a wide range of issues of international and regional agenda, prospects for further cooperation and agreement of a series of decisions aimed at further strengthening of relations between the nations in the sphere of security, an official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, told the briefing.

Besides, on October 9 the Kazakh capital will hold a roundtable organized by the OSCE on Afghanistan involving Kazakh FM Tleuberdi.

On October 9 Kazakhstan will take part in the 27th session of the Berlin Eurasian Club to be held in Brussels.

Foreign policy    CIS   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
