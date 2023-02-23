Kazakh FM Tileuberdi meets Pfizer delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the memorandum of cooperation signed with Pfizer during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to New York in September 2022, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with a delegation of Pfizer headed by the Regional Director for Europe, Asia and Africa Ozgur Yaziyurt, Kazinform learned from the MFA press office.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat and Chairman of the Board of SK-Pharmacy LLP Yerkhat Iskaliyev.

The meeting discussed the issues of expanding the presence of the American company in Kazakhstan, including the localization of contract production of the Prevenar-13 pneumococcal vaccine . The U.S. side was briefed on the efforts of improving local legislation to attract biopharmaceutical MNCs to the Kazakh market. In turn, the management of Pfizer positively noted the efforts and changes in the pharmaceutical regulatory and legal acts of Kazakhstan.

Pfizer, an American multinational company headquartered in New York City, is one of the world leaders in the biopharmaceutical market. The company's main research center is located in Groton, Connecticut.

Today the company is engaged in the creation of drugs for diseases of the cardiovascular system, musculoskeletal system, produces antibiotics, viagra, immunosuppressants and others. In 2020, BioNTech, Pfizer and Fosun Pharma developed a vaccine against coronavirus.

Photo: MFA press office