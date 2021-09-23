Kazakh FM Tileuberdi attended ‘C5 + 1’ ministerial meeting in New York

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a «С5 + 1» Ministerial meeting was held with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Ministers Ruslan Kazakbayev of Kyrgyzstan, Sirojiddin Mukhriddin of Tajikistan, Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan and Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The foreign ministers reaffirmed the importance of the «C5 + 1» regional diplomatic platform, noting its relevance in resolving the critical situation in Afghanistan, great potential in uniting the efforts of the states of the region to counter COVID-19, taking full advantage of opportunities of the economic connectivity and combating the climate crisis. The meeting highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of foreign citizens and the Afghan people who wish to leave the country, and the formation of an inclusive Afghan government.

The head of the Kazakh Ministry said that «С5 + 1» has established itself as a regular platform for discussing regional security, building up mutually beneficial ties within the Central Asian region and the United States.»

Also, the meeting participants emphasized the timeliness of Kazakhstan’s initiative to convene a meeting of «C5 + 1» Environment Ministers, practical results of which can become a driver of economic growth, and noted the opportunities provided by improved regional energy ties and energy efficiency.

The «C5 + 1» meeting allowed to discuss new challenges and threats in Central Asia, joint measures to address environmental problems, as well as ways to expand trade and investment ties, the solution of which requires a regional approach.

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister Tileuberdi also met with Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, and Eric Green, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Russia and Central Asia of the National Security Council.

During the talks, a wide range of issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda were discussed, including upcoming meetigs at the highest and high levels, the current situation in Afghanistan and the promotion of the inter-Afghan dialogue, and more.

«On the threshold of the 30th anniversary celebration of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the United States, I would like to note that Kazakhstan will continue to make efforts together with the American side to expand mutually beneficial cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats,» Tileuberdi said.

White House representatives noted the importance of interaction between USAID and KazAID, including within the framework of providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The efforts of Kazakhstan in the fight against COVID-19 and the development of its own COVID-19 vaccine were highly appreciated.

Later that day, the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tileuberdi held bilateral talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Nikolae Popescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Gamini Lakshman Peiris, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE’s special envoy for Climate change Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Bogdan Aurescu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, Abdullatif Al Zayani.



