Kazakh FM Tileubedi meets with US business reps

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – ON the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a round table in New York with top American companies interested in investment cooperation with Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Kazakh Minister reaffirmed readiness of the Kazakh Government to create necessary conditions for attracting FDI in priority sectors, including agriculture, food production, engineering, chemistry, metallurgy, oil refining, IT, transport and logistics.

Minister Tileuberdi also held a series of separate meetings with top managers of the American companies, including Tyson Foods, Valmont, AG Solutions Group, Morgan Stanley and Citi Group.

The United States is one of the largest economic partners and investors in Kazakhstan. Today, over 500 American companies operate in Kazakhstan in engineering, chemical, construction, oil and gas sectors, as well as IT and other sites. Since 2005, the value of the US investment in the Kazakh economy amounted to more than 45 billion USD.



