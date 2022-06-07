Kazakh FM thanks Chinese side for support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «I am confident that after the epidemiological situation stabilizes in the nearest time, the multi-vector cooperation between Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China, will gain further development,» Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi said after the meeting with his Chinese colleague Wang Yi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I am grateful to the Chinese side for the support of the initiative of establishing CICA as well as for active participation in events. The 6th CICA summit will be held in October 2022 and will be dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Conference’s establishment. We are confident that the Chinese side will traditionally join this high level event,» Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.

The Kazakh Minister expressed confidence in further development of the relations between China and Kazakhstan.