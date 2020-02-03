Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh FM takes part in C5+1 meeting in Tashkent

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2020, 20:48
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Tashkent hosted the minister-level meeting of the C5+1 with the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi joined his Kyrgyz, Tajik, Turkmen, and Uzbek counterparts in Tashkent to review the latest regional and international development.

Minister Tileuberdi revealed that during the C5+1 ministerial meeting the U.S. side assured the participants it supports further independent development of all five Central Asian states, keen to develop trade and transport ties and stands ready to provide necessary investment.

The meeting also focused on the problem of Afghanistan. According to the Kazakh Foreign Minister, Afghanistan’s sustainable economic development will allow to bring stability to the region.


Foreign policy    Central Asia   Kazakhstan  
