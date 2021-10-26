Go to the main site
    Kazakh FM stresses importance of humanitarian aid to people of Afghanistan

    26 October 2021, 12:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi commented on the recent working visit of the Kazakh delegation to Afghanistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It bears to remind that the Kazakh delegation led by Erzhan Kazykhan, the Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan, paid a working visit to Kabul on October 17, 2021.

    According to Minister Tileuberdi the working visit was aimed at providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan as well as building new economic ties and restoring the previous ones with Afghanistan.

    It is crucial, in his words, to prevent the economic collapse and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, since it poses risks and threats and can eventually lead to increased drug trafficking, religious extremism and influx of refugees.

    The entire international community is calling for providing the humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, Tileuberdi added.

    The head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reminded that Kazakhstan had decided to send 5,000 tonnes of locally produced flour to Afghanistan. He stressed it is of paramount importance to help the Afghani people and restore trade and economic ties with the country.


