Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh FM stresses importance of humanitarian aid to people of Afghanistan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 October 2021, 12:39
Kazakh FM stresses importance of humanitarian aid to people of Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi commented on the recent working visit of the Kazakh delegation to Afghanistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It bears to remind that the Kazakh delegation led by Erzhan Kazykhan, the Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan, paid a working visit to Kabul on October 17, 2021.

According to Minister Tileuberdi the working visit was aimed at providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan as well as building new economic ties and restoring the previous ones with Afghanistan.

It is crucial, in his words, to prevent the economic collapse and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, since it poses risks and threats and can eventually lead to increased drug trafficking, religious extremism and influx of refugees.

The entire international community is calling for providing the humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, Tileuberdi added.

The head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reminded that Kazakhstan had decided to send 5,000 tonnes of locally produced flour to Afghanistan. He stressed it is of paramount importance to help the Afghani people and restore trade and economic ties with the country.


Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships