Kazakh FM speaks at 2nd Plenary Session “Building Sustainable Connectivity between Europe and Asia” of ASEM Foreign Ministerial Meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a speech of Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi at the 2nd Plenary Session «Building Sustainable Connectivity between Europe and Asia» of the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministerial Meeting which was held in Madrid.

«Distinguished colleagues,

At the outset, I would like to thank the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain Margarita Robles for the warm hospitality extended to me and my delegation, along with the excellent arrangements here at the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Madrid – one of the most beautiful cities of the world.

Today multilateralism is under more demand than ever. As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, the alarming new global reality is emerging due to a growing number of unresolved conflicts and tensions in various parts of the world. The lack of trust among global and regional actors leads to an erosion of the current security and arms control architecture, resulting in a renewed arms race.

In this challenging environment, Kazakhstan firmly pursues a policy of inclusive and sustainable development, comprehensive dialogue and peaceful endeavors.

Located in the heart of our vast continent, Kazakhstan stands for closer partnership between Asia and Europe. Our First President Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward «Three Ds» (Three Dialogues) initiative to shape a new geopolitical reality.

The first is the dialogue among global powers. Kazakhstan calls upon the US, Russia, China, and EU to build confidence and trust as well as explore ways to manage international confrontations. If need be, Kazakhstan is ready to host such a meeting of the leaders.

The second dialogue implies bringing together the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and OSCE. The dialogue between CICA and OSCE would be important for strengthening peace and security in Eurasia.

The third dialogue is an economic engagement among the Eurasian Economic Union, the EU, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and ASEAN. Such cooperation is needed to enhance connectivity between Asia and Europe and facilitate the exchange of goods, capital and services across wider Eurasia.

These three dialogues are aimed to advance our common cause of peace and development.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Since the early days of its independence, Kazakhstan has made connectivity the cornerstone of its foreign economic policy in order to access global markets. As the largest land-locked country in the world, my country strives to transform itself into a land-linked one. In this context, allow me to say a few words about our vision on connectivity.

First, we welcome the EU Strategy on Connecting Europe and Asia, which was adopted in 2018. We believe it helps to ensure effective and sustainable conditions for the connectivity of the Eurasian continent. Furthermore, we highly commend the adoption of the new EU Strategy for Central Asia in June 2019. This strategy contributes to connectivity between Europe and Asia, as it seeks to ensure the strengthening of stability, security and sustainable development in Central Asia.

Second, we think that green economy is the way forward in the 21st century. Our international initiatives such as the Green Bridge Partnership Program, hosting International Specialized Exhibition EXPO in 2017 and the International Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects testify to the concrete steps Kazakhstan is taking to help build «green» corridors in our region.

Third, for us connectivity means more than just transport corridors and hard infrastructure. In our understanding, connectivity is about forming a network of financiers, entrepreneurs, scholars and scientists working together in cutting edge technologies. To be a part of such networks, we have launched the Astana International Financial Center, the International Park of IT Startups «Astana Hub», and flagship Nazarbayev University.

Fourth, located at the crossroads of civilizations and acting as a land bridge between Europe and Asia, Kazakhstan serves as a meeting point for the Belt and Road Initiative. We support international efforts to reduce the time and distance from producers to consumers in Asia and Europe. I am pleased to note that compared to sea transportation, the delivery time by land via Kazakhstan has been reduced by 2-3 times from 35-40 to 12-15 days.

Fifth, today the spirit of multilateral trading system faces a growing pressure. To explore ways to bridge the gaps between diverse positions and deliver tangible outcomes, we will host 12th WTO Ministerial Meeting in June 2020 in Nur-Sultan for the first time in Central Asia. We hope the meeting of trade ministers will contribute to transparent and inclusive international multilateral trading system.

Dear colleagues,

To create favorable external environment for our development and growth, we should adapt to the 21st century reality and stay away from Cold War era mentality and block mindset. Rather, in the face of global challenges, we should focus on building bridges and partnerships within the framework of ASEM and beyond. On its part, Kazakhstan is ready to play a proactive role in this process.

In conclusion, let me express my strong conviction that our dialogue within the ASEM and Kazakhstan’s «Three Ds» initiative will provide a worthy contribution to international peace and prosperity.

Thank you.»