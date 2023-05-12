Go to the main site
    Kazakh FM receives U.S. Ambassador

    12 May 2023, 16:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu has received Ambassador of the United States of America Daniel Rosenblum.

    The parties have exchanged views on topical issues and prospects for Kazakh-American cooperation and have discussed the international agenda as well as the schedule of upcoming events, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    Minister Nurtleu has noted with satisfaction the high dynamism of mutually beneficial cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, stressed the importance of further intensifying political, trade, economic and investment ties.


    «The visit by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Kazakhstan in February 2023 gave a significant impetus to the intensification of the bilateral partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States,» Nurtleu stated.


    The American diplomat has confirmed that the United States supports President Tokayev’s political reforms aimed at democratizing the socio-political system of Kazakhstan and building a «Just Kazakhstan».


    The interlocutors have expressed their readiness to further strengthen and develop the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

